Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Sylvania Lady Rams Varsity Soccer team played Whitesburg Christian at home on Tuesday, April 3) in an area game for both teams. The Lady Ram came out hot and continued to score throughout the game while holding Whitesburg to only one goal. The final score was 5-1 Rams.

The leading scorer for the Lady Rams was Gabriella Garcia (9th grade) with 2 goals, followed closely by Lauren Bewley (11th grade), Taylor Thrash (8th grade), and Ambriel Stopyak (7th grade) who had one goal each.

Sylvania’s varsity boys also played Whitesburg Christian, but were not as fortunate as the girls. They came away with a 1-0 loss.