Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Sylvania Rams Soccer teams played 5A Douglas on Friday, April 20. The girls won 9-0. The players who scored the goals were: Gabriella Garcia (9th grade) with three goals, Ambriel Stopyak (7th grade) with two goals, Isabella Shelley (8th grade) with two goals, Lauren Bewley (11th grade) and Mayra Bonilla (10th grade) had one goal each.

The boys lost to Douglas 3-0.

Then on Monday, April 23, the Rams fell to 6A Southside. The girls lost 8-0. The boys lost 9-3. The scorers for the boys game were: Christian Andrade (11th grade) with two goals and Jaxon Andrade (8th grade) with the other goal.

Sylvania played Scottsboro on Tuesday, April 24 in the last game of the regular season. The girls won 7-0. The scorers for the game were: Gabriella Garcia (9th grade) with two goals, Rachel Bewley (8th grade) also with two goals, Mayra Bonilla (10th grade) with one goal, Lauren Bewley (11th grade) with one goal, and there was one on goal from Scottsboro.

The boys also won 4-3. The scorers for their game were: Dominic Garcia (11th grade) with two goals, Christian Andrade (11th grade) and Eric Martin (12th grade) has one goal each.

The Lady Rams finished first in area play and will host Mars Hill Bible School in the first round play-off game on Tuesday, April 30 at 5:00pm.