Lady Red Devils Torch Lions

The Fyffe Lady Red Devils claimed their fourth consecutive win last Tuesday with a dominating performance against the Crossville Lady Lions at home. Fyffe ran Crossville out of the gym to the tune of 46-12. The Lady Red Devils jumped out to an early lead behind the shooting of Madison Ayers, Annabelle Taylor, Alexia Barber and Taryn Thomas. The Lions transition game was disrupted all night by Fyffe’s tenacious full court press. The Lady Red Devils’ defense was so effective, they led 19-0 with just 4:46 left in the first half. That’s when Crossville’s Kinsley Henderson finally put the Lady Lions on the board with a layup. Fyffe took a 25-4 lead into halftime and stretched their lead to 40-8 in the third, forcing a running clock. Barber led Fyffe scoring with 10 points. Gracie Hicks scored seven and Taylor netted six. Myers had five as did Maggie and Marie Woodall. Twilley and Thomas had four each. Henderson led Crossville with four while Marisa Hunt followed with three.