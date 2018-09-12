Lions Drop Region Game

The Crossville Lions hosted Etowah for their first region game of the year.

Etowah’s offense overpowered the Lions Friday night as they scored the on a 3-yard pass from Brady Troup to Emil Smith to go up 7-0. The Blue Devils added two touchdowns on a 21-yard pass from Troup to Smith and a 48 yard punt return from Smith to extend the lead to 21-0. Late in the first quarter, Etowah scored on 72-yard pass from Troup to Trent Davis to go up 28-0. Derickey Wright got in on the scoring for Etowah on a 5-yard pass from Troup to take a 35-0 lead. Etowah added two scores in the second quarter on an interception return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown to extend the lead to 49-0 with just under 7 minutes to play before the half.

In the second half, Crossville got on the board to cut the lead to 49-7. Etowah added one last score on a 40-yard field-goal for a final score of 52-7.

Crossville will host Douglas in region play Friday night at 7pm.