Lions Falls To Cedar Bluff

By Staff Writer

Cedar Bluff celebrated Homecoming with a 40-7 win over the Section Lions Friday Night.

Cedar Bluff scored on the play on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Luke Hampton to Amber Leek to give Cedar Bluff a 7-0 lead after the PAT. Cedar Bluff added two more scores on runs from Ivory Starr of 5 yards and 1 yard to give Cedar Bluff a 20-0 lead in the second quarter. Section answered with a 28-yard pass from Ryan Gray to Caden Hicks to cut the lead to 20-7. Cedar Bluff extended the lead to 27-7 at the half on a 2-yard run from Starr.

The second half was all Cedar Bluff as they scored on a 10-yard pass from Hampton to Samuel Cosby and a 4-yard pass from Hampton to Triton Clifton to give Cedar Bluff the victory 40-7.

Cedar Bluff held Section to 197 total yards on the night, while they racked up 402 yards of total offense.

Section will host Pisgah on Friday night a 7pm.