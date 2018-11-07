Lions Get First Win Over Bears in 16 Years

By: Nick Hall

It was a defensive battle from the start Friday night when the Crossville Lions visited the Plainview Bears. Both offenses were plagued with turnovers and struggled on third down conversions, but the Bears got on the board first with a 9-yard touchdown run by Brody McCurdy with 2:44 remaining in the first quarter. David Mejia kicked the PAT to put the Bears up 7-0 but the Lions wouldn’t allow the Bears to score again. Plainview held the Crossville offense in check until late in the second quarter when Lions’ quarterback Trent Bryant scored from 25 yards out. The PAT was wide, and the Bears held on to a 7-6 advantage at halftime.

The third quarter was all defense but in the fourth, Cameron Adkins broke loose for a 72-yard scoring run to put the Lions up 12-7. The Bears were unable to answer and that’s how the game ended. Adkins was the Lions’ rushing leader with 94 yards and a touchdown on five carries. He also caught three passes for 46 yards. Brody McCurdy led the Bears ground attack with 106 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He also recorded four tackles and a sack on defense. Plainview (3-7) travels to Fultondale (8-1) Friday night for the first round of the playoffs.