Lions Outclawed By Panthers

By: Nick Hall

The Southside Panthers were the top cats Friday night when the Crossville Lions came to town. The Panthers jumped on the Lions quick with 44-yard touchdown run by Kenneth Bothwell. Crossville’s Trenton Bryant tied the game a few minutes later with a 60-yard pick-six. Bothwell retook the lead for the Panthers with his second touchdown of the opening quarter, but a Southside fumble, recovered by Bryant, set Hunter Haston up at the 1-yard line for another Lions touchdown. With the game tied at 14, the Panthers seemed to wake up. Southside scored two more times in the first quarter on touchdown runs by Bothwell and Brennan Stokes to lead the lion 27-14. The Panthers scored again early in the second when Bothwell caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Michael Rich. After a forced fumble at the Panthers’ 2-yard line on the Lions’ ensuing possession, Bothwell struck again with a 98-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 41-14. Crossville turnovers led to the last two Panther touchdowns on runs by Bothwell and Andrew Dunston. The Lions scored the only points of the second half, with 42 seconds left, to end the game 54-21. Crossville ends it’s season this Friday at Plainview.