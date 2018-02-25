Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

On Friday, February 16th the Section Lions faced off against the Lafayette Bulldogs in the Regional Semi-Finals at Jacksonville State University. They took the lead early in the game, but the Bulldogs were quick to answer back. The Lions gave up 16 points in the first quarter, but their offense kept things close. Section trailed 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with Section looking to take back the lead. Their offense continued to score, but Lafayette answered back for every point. At halftime the Bulldogs led 32-26.

The second half was better offensively for Section. They outscored the Bulldogs throughout the rest of the game. Section only gave up 6 points and trailed 38-37 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was an offensive battle between the teams. Both teams exchanged the lead several times without holding onto the lead for very long. When time ran out the game was tied at 60, forcing the game into overtime.

The Lions stepped up in overtime, by only giving up 2 points throughout the whole extra period. Their offense continued to score, and the Lions held on to defeat the Bulldogs 68-62.