Local Kicker To Join Gators

By Jordan Wilks

Fort Payne High School graduate, Evan McPherson committed to the Florida Gators back in December. AHSAA record holder, McPherson originally committed to play football at Mississippi State after receiving offers from a few other schools. McPherson committed to Mississippi State in April of last year before receiving an offer from Florida in November. He visited Florida and committed soon after.

McPherson enrolled with the Florida Gators at the end of June and will be replacing Florida’s most recent kicker, Eddy Pineiro. Pineiro didn’t return for his senior year and went on to play for the Oakland Raiders in the NFL. McPherson was named the No. 2 prospect in the nation for his position so its no wonder that Florida jumped to give him an offer as soon as Pineiro decided to join the NFL.

McPherson played soccer growing up and began his high school football career in 7th grade as a receiver. After his 7th grade season, the Fort Payne High School football coaching staff placed him on special teams as the kicker and he has improved ever since. McPherson broke an Alabama state record on a 60-yard field goal against Brewer last October. It tied for the second longest field goal in AHSAA history but first in the longest snap-and-hold field goal.

McPherson originally wasn’t sure he would be the starting kicker for the Florida Gators when he first committed to them. No one was positive whether Eddy Pineiro would go on to join the NFL or not, but McPherson was prepared to be red shirted his freshman year of college. After Pineiro left for the Oakland Raiders, McPherson was sealed in as Florida’s starting kicker.