Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Following the 2018 Recreational Baseball season, the coaches from the League Champions, Henagar, selected players from Henagar, Ider, and Pisgah to form the Mountaineers.

Competition began for the Mountaineers in the District 8 Championship at Hokes Bluff. The Mountaineers defeated Hokes Bluff with a one-hit 6-0 victory. The next game for the Mountaineers came against the region favorite Piedmont. The Mountaineers claimed a narrow victory by a score of 11-10. Late that night, the Mountaineers defeated Glencoe to move on to the championship.

The next day, the Mountaineers faced off against Piedmont in the championship. The Mountaineers had to win in order to move on to the next round. Game one was a lopsided 12-1 victory for Piedmont. Game two resulted in a bottom of the sixth inning walk off 3-2 victory for the Mountaineers.

By winning the District 8 Championship, the Mountaineers move on to the Alabama Dixie Youth State Championship in Greenville, Alabama. They are one of sixteen teams participating in the double-elimination State Playoffs on July 12th-15th. The Mountaineers will play the District 2 champion in the first round on July 12th at 6:00 p.m.

The Mountaineers roster consists of Mason Overdear, Jacob Kirby, and Jackson Smalley from Pisgah. From Ider is Griff Welden, Hayden Jackson, and Aiden Meadows. From Henagar in Gavin Chamber, Logan Wilks, Joshua Scott, Austyn Lindsey, Kyle Martin, and Thomas Keith.