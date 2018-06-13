Mountain Valley News

By Will Jacobs

Northeast Alabama Community College is entering its second season with a golf program. They will be hosting tryouts for the 2018-2019 men’s and women’s teams. The tryouts will be Friday June 15th at Goose Pond Colony Golf Course in Scottsboro.

Registration for the tryouts will be at 1:30 pm and the actual tryout session will be from 2-4 pm. In order to participate, the candidates must bring verification of a physical examination that was conducted in the last thirteen months, a valid form of photo identification, a current golf resume with past experiences, a set of golf clubs, and golf balls.

Participants who have already signed Letters of Intent with a different college are ineligible to partake in the tryouts. According to the NJCAA rules, athletic prospects may only take place in one institutional tryout per calendar year. Scholarship and walk-on activities are available for prospects.

For more information, or to register to participate in either tryout, contact Coach Darrell Kirk at (256) 548-2963 or by email at kirkd@nacc.edu, or Rebecca Day at (256) 638-4418 or 256-228-6001, extension 2242, or by email at dayr@nacc.edu.