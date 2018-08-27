New Area Coaches

By Jordan Wilks

We have some new head coaches in our Mountain Valley Sports coverage area to look out for this season. The Fort Payne Wildcats have taken in Coach Chris Elmore as their new head coach. Elmore is a 3rd generation coach, having both his father and grandfather as former football coaches. Fort Payne will travel to Pell City on Friday for their first game of the regular season.

Next, is Crossville’s Dusty Darnell. Coach Darnell coached under former Crossville head coach, Miles Holcomb, as the linebackers’ coach. Coach Darnell took the mantle of head coach for Crossville after Coach Holcomb took an assistant coaching position at Hoover High School. Crossville will host Geraldine on Saturday the 25th for a rivalry game and the first game of their regular season.

Heath Vincent has taken the role of head coach for the Valley Head Tigers. Vincent filled in the shoes of former head coach, Bryan Knapp. Vincent began coaching in 1998 under Coach Paul Ellis at Section. He has coached at Fort Payne twice, also under Coach Ellis, before finally taking the head coaching position at Valley Head. Valley Head will travel to the Alabama School for the Deaf for their first game on Friday, August 31.

Nick Ledbetter is serving his third position on the Plainview High School football coaching staff, but this time, as a head coach. Ledbetter is a graduate of Plainview and first coached there from 2000-2001. He later took an assistant coaching position at DAR High School before returning to Plainview under Coach Dale Pruitt in 2006. Ledbetter left in 2013 and has now returned as the head coach. Plainview will travel to Collinsville this Thursday for their first regular season game.

Plainview High School graduate and son of Dale Pruitt, Luke Pruitt has taken the head coaching position at Pisgah High School. Pruitt has coached for eleven years and this is his first time as a head coach. Pisgah will host Woodville on Friday the 31 for their first game of the season.