North Jackson Shuts Out Bears

By Staff Writer

Plainview traveled to Stevenson on Friday night to face the North Jackson Chiefs. North Jackson’s defense held Plainview to 59 yards of total offense on the night.

Lee Witherspoon was the man of the night as he ran for 155 yards on five carries and scored three touchdowns for the Chiefs as they defeated the Plainview Bears 48-0. North Jackson was able to capitalize on two Bear turnovers in the first quarter, to take a 14-0 lead and never looked back as they rolled to victory over Plainview. Korre Smith had 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs. Tanner Woodall and DeShawn Ware also added touchdowns in the game as North Jackson rolled up 377 yards of offense on the Bears. For the Bears, Jessie Davis ran for 58 yards on the night as Plainview drops to 0-2 on the season.

Plainview will travel to Geraldine on Friday night to kick off the start of Region 7 play.