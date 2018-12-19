North Jackson Varsity Boys And Girl Win

By: Nick Hall

The North Jackson Chiefs and Lady Chiefs came away from South Pittsburgh, TN with wins over Richard Hardy last week. Here are the breakdowns of both games.

North Jackson 107 – Richard Hardy 36

The North Jackson Chiefs dominated the Richard Hardy Memorial School Hawks from start to finish Thursday. The Chiefs scored a season high 107 points on their way to the win. The Chiefs led 23-7 at the end of one period and 45-18 at halftime, largely behind the shooting of Trevor Anderson who netted 19 points and Gabe Delgado who finished the night with 18, including four 3-pointers. Tyrus Jackson and Zeke Ballard had 15 and 12 respectively. Brady Cunningham and Korre Smith netted nine each while Carter Glass and Eli Gill contributed seven each. Torante Ballard had five. Cade Reed had four and Andrew Darnell had two. Jackson, Gill and Steve Ballard had four assists each while Cunningham had three. Smith and Cunningham led off the boards for the Chiefs with seven rebounds each. Darnell grabbed six while Anderson and Jackson had five each.

Lady Chiefs 72 – Lady Hawks 42

Just like their male counterparts, the Lady Chiefs jumped out to an early lead over the Lady Hawks and never looked back. The Lady Chiefs led 14-6 at the end of the first period and 37-18 at halftime. The second half was more of the same. Sarah Morgan led the scoring for North Jackson with 14 points. Macy Lyda and Josie Thompson netted 11 points each while Delana Pierce added 10. Summer Varnum and Paige Dunn netted five each while Amber Atkins, Kassidy Holder and Alyssa Timberlake contributed four each. Rachel Johnson had two.