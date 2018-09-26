North Sand Mountain Rolls The Rock

By Staff Writer

The North Sand Mountain Bison rolled over Sand Rock on Friday night.

NSM got on the board on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Landon Green to Austin Hill to give the Bison an 8-0 lead after the 2-point conversion. Late in the first quarter, Green connected on a 47-yard pass to Hill. Green then scrambled around and found Hill in the end-zone for a 23-yard touchdown strike to give NSM a 16-0 lead after the 2-point conversion. NSM added to the lead after they recovered a fumble by Ryan King. From there, Green ran 43 yards for the score to give the Bison a 22-0 lead. The Bison defense stopped Sand Rock. The offense wasted no time as Juan Luna ran 51-yards to give the Bison a 28-0 lead. NSM added two more touchdowns before the half. The first one came after a 48-yard pass from Green to Stone Yates to set up a first and goal at the 1-yardline. Green scored on a quarterback keeper to extend the lead to 35-0. The next score came on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Green to Lake

Bell to give the Bison a 42-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, NSM added a score from Fernando Luna as the NSM Bison won the game by a final of 48-0.

Landon Green was 11-17 passing for 205 yards. Austin Hill had 3 catches for 80 yards on the night for the Bison.

NSM will host the Sylvania Rams on Friday night at 7pm.