NSM Beats Section In The Rain

By Staff Writer

The North Sand Mountain Bison got a win over Section on a rainy, wet Thursday night match-up.

The Bison scored first on a 22-yard touchdown run from Colton Pettijohn to give NSM the lead 6-0. NSM extended the lead on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Landon Green to Austin Hill to give the Bison a 12-0 lead with just under 4 minutes to play in the first half.

In the third quarter, Section recovered an onside kick at the NSM 30-yard line. From there, Caden Hicks scampered 22-yards to cut the lead to 12-8 after the 2-point conversion. NSM answered on a 70-yard, 10 play drive that was capped off with a Green 1-yard touchdown. The 2-point try was good, giving the Bison a 20-8 lead. Both teams traded punts until late in the fourth quarter. NSM drove to the 1-yard line where Fernando Luna scored the touchdown to give NSM the win 26-8.

Juan Luna led the way for NSM with 75-yards rushing on 11 carries. Colton Pettijohn had 72-yards on 12 carries for NSM. Section was led by Ryan Gray who completed 4-5 passes for 37 yards.

Section will finish up the season as they travel to Woodville on Friday night. NSM will host Pisgah on Friday night. Both games will kick off at 7pm.