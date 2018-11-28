NSM Falls To Sylvania In Shootout

By: Nick Hall

Despite struggling in the first quarter against the Sylvania Rams, The North Sand Mountain Bison made a game of it from there on and might have gotten the win if Sylvania’s Nathan King hadn’t shot 77 percent at the line down the stretch. King finished with 10 points to keep the Rams out front for the 98-89 win. Austin Traffanstedt led the Rams effort with a double-double. Traffanstedt scored 30 points on the night and grabbed 10 rebounds. Trevor Butler followed with 17 points and eight rebounds. Grant Atchley and Josh Tinker had 15 points and 14 points respectively with Atchley grabbing six rebounds to Tinkers nine. Jarred Higgins scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. For the Bison, Hunter Vest led the way with 22 points and seven rebounds followed by Russel Marr who scored 20 points while grabbing 3 rebounds. Derek Bearden just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds on the night for the Bison.