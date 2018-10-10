NSM Shuts Down Cedar Bluff

By Staff Writer

The NSM Bison traveled to Cedar Bluff on Friday night and came home with a big win in region play.

NSM got on the board first as they moved down the field in six plays that was capped off with a 21-yard pass from Landon Green to Austin Hill to give the Bison a 6-0 lead. After NSM forced a Cedar Bluff turnover, the Bison drove the ball 69-yards as Green ran it in from 1-yard out to give NSM a 14-0 lead after the 2 point conversion. Both teams moved the ball into the red zone but turned it over on downs. With just under 7 minutes to play in the second quarter, NSM’s Green connected with Zachary Boston for an 85-yard touchdown strike to extend the lead for the Bison to 21-0. Cedar Bluff answered with a 71-yard drive that was capped off with a Travon Clifton run of 1-yard for the score to cut the lead to 21-6. Not to be denied, NSM drove down the field in four plays as Colton Pettijohn raced 46-yards for the touchdown to give NSM a 27-6 halftime lead.

In the second half, Fernando Luna added a touchdown for the Bison to extend the lead to 34-6. In the fourth quarter, backup Quarterback Cade Bell completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Pennington to give the Bison a 40-6 victory over Cedar Bluff.

Landon Green led the way for NSM as he completed 10 of 18 passes for 225-yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.

NSM travels to Ider on Friday night for region play at 7pm.