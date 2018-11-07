NSM Triumphs Over Pisgah

By Staff Writer

Pisgah ended its regular season on a sad note by its all-time rival, North Sand Mountain. The game ended with North Sand Mountain on top, 40-6.

Quarterback, Landon Green, started the night with an interception on his first pass attempt. He redeemed himself by contributing six touchdowns. The Bison scored all of its 40 points in the first half. On its first score, the Bison team drove 82 yards with an impressive 50-yard run by Richie Marlborough. Zac Boston reached the endzone on a 4-yard touchdown. Ezra Crowder added the PAT starting the Bison lead at 7-0. The Bison scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter. Austin Hill returned a 28-yard punt. The Bison drove down the field for four more plays and then Colton Pettijohn punched the ball in the endzone on a 2-yard run. The PAT fell short making the score 13-0. After Damon Gentle intercepted the ball, the Bison completed another touchdown. Crowder added a PAT making the score 20-0.

In the second quarter, the Bison added 20 more points to the scoreboard. Pettijohn sailed down the field on a 73-yard touchdown run. Boston added another score with a 21-yard run and Green connected with Hill again on a 28-yard touchdown ending the Bison’s scoring for the night at 40 points.

Pisgah’s only score for the night came in the fourth quarter after Joe Knight recovered a fumble. After driving down the field for 51 yards, Kyle Young completed the touchdown drive on a 3-yard run making the final score 40-6.

NSM completed the game with 494 total yards consisting of 365 yards rushing. Green threw two touchdown passes and completed 6 of 8 passes.