NSM Wins Big

By: Staff Writer

The NSM Bison came out and got a big win over Asbury on Friday night.

NSM jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead as they rolled to a 54-14 win over Asbury. The Bison had 325 yards of total offense with 305 yards coming on the ground with no turn-overs in the game.

The Bison added three more scores in the second half of the game to make the final 54-14. NSM was able to get some of the younger players into the game in the second half. Coach Kirby told his team that they had to get over the loss to Collinsville last week. They heeded his advice as they came out and took it to Asbury for a big win.

The Bison will host Sand Rock this week in a big Region match at 7pm.