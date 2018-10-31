Panthers Clinch Second Place Against Tigers

By: Nick Hall

The Collinsville Panthers whipped the Cedar Bluff Tigers Friday night to clinch the number two spot in Class 2A, Region 8, and with it, home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Jason Perez, who usually scores with his foot on special teams, scored with his hands, on defense this time, intercepting a Cedar Bluff pass and racing 40 yards for a pick-six. Perez then added his own PAT and the Panthers took the lead for good, 7-0. With just over two minutes left in the opening period, Jarrod Barkley stretched the lead to 14 with a 39-yard scoring run. Perez hit a 39-yard field goal early in the second quarter, and Kaleb Jones connected with Garrett Skelton on a 21-yard touchdown strike to send the Panthers to halftime up 24-0.

The Tigers bad luck continued in the second half when a failed onside kick gave Collinsville the ball at the Tigers 47-yard line. Barkley took it to the end zone on the next play to end all scoring at 31-0. The Panthers’ defense smothered Cedar Bluff, allowing only 89 yards on 35 rushes. Collinsville gained 227 yards on 35 carries. Barkley led the Panthers’ ground attack with 120 yards on 11 attempts. Jones went 3-of-8 passing the ball for 46 yards. Collinsville hosts Valley Head Thursday night to close out the regular season.