Panthers Feast On Rams For Homecoming

By: Nick Hall

Mutton anyone? That’s what the Collinsville Panthers were having, and a lot of it, Friday night as they hosted the Asbury Rams for homecoming. The Rams were defenseless against the Panthers as they fell 59-13.

The Panthers put up five touchdowns in the opening quarter to seize control and it only got worse from there. Jarrod Barkley had scoring runs of 34 and 30 yards on the Panthers’ first two plays from scrimmage. Next, Kaleb Jones hit Michael Tucker on a 12-yard touchdown strike. The PAT was blocked leaving the score at 20-0. Mason McKinney scored next on an 8-yard touchdown run. Garrett Skelton ended the first quarter by taking a screen pass from Jones for a 7-yard score. Tyler Mims had the only Panther touchdown of the second quarter on a 5-yard run, and Jason Perez added a 36-yard field goal to send the panthers to halftime with a 44-0 lead.

Asbury avoided the shutout when Alex Zamorano returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a touchdown. The Rams two-point conversion attempt failed, and the score stood at 44-6. Jones returned the favor by returning the Rams ensuing kick 77 yards for a Panther touchdown. Dalton Hughes ended Collinsville’s scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run and Asbury got on the board one more time when Austin Bloodworth hit Gavin Parrish on a 17-yard scoring strike to end the game at 59-13. Collinsville (6-1, 4-1) travels to Sand Rock (2-5, 1-4) Friday night for a 2A, Region 8 contest.