By: Nick Hall

The Collinsville Panthers will continue their historic 2018 campaign for at least one more week as the Panthers defeated the Westbrook Christian Warriors Friday night to advance to round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. Collinsville started fast as Kaleb Jones found Mason McKinney for a 61-yard touchdown strike on the Panthers’ second play from scrimmage. Jason Perez added the PAT and Collinsville jumped out to a 7-0 lead with less than a minute off the game clock. Perez was perfect on the night for PATs. After Blake Sparks recovered a fumble deep in Warriors territory on the ensuing drive, McKinney punched into the end zone from 4 yards out just a few plays later to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead still with under a minute having been played. McKinney stretched Collinsville’s lead once again in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up 21-0. Westbrook Christian finally got on the board with a touchdown f its own, but the Panthers immediately countered with a 7-yard scoring run by Jones. to keep Collinsville’s 21-point advantage at halftime. The Warriors found success throwing the ball in the second half, narrowing the score to 28-21. However, McKinney scored a fourth time on a 7-yard run with 1:51 left to put the game away. Collinsville (10-1) will visit the Aliceville Yellow Jackets (9-2) Friday night for second round playoff action.