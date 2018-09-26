Panther’s Pounce On Hornet Homecoming

By: Nick Hall

The Collinsville Panthers traveled to Ider Friday night and put a damper on the Hornets homecoming festivities. Just two plays into the game, Panthers quarterback Kaleb Jones gave the option pitch to Mason McKinney who took it 71-yards for a touchdown. Jason Perez was good on the PAT and Collinsville took an early 7-0 lead. Later in the first, Jones and McKinney gave fans a not-so-instant replay when they delivered a 76-yard touchdown on the same play. Perez’s PAT made the score 14-0 as the first quarter came to an end.

Ider was able to answer with a long drive that ended on a 12-yard touchdown strike from Seth Hawkins to Jacob Higdon early in the second quarter. James Krebs PAT cut the Panthers’ lead to 7, but not for long. Collinsville answered quickly when Jones found Jarrod Barkley for a 38-yard touchdown strike. Perez’s PAT extended the lead back to 14. Later in the second quarter, T.J. Osborn grabbed an interception and returned it 15 yards to set the Panthers up in the red zone. Three plays later, facing third-and-long, Jones connected with Barkley on a 25-yard touchdown pass. McKinney gathered up the errant snap on the ensuing PAT attempt and found Michael Tucker in the end zone for a 2-point conversion, extending Collinsville’s lead to 22 with 3:26 to play in the half. Ider came right back on their next possession as Justin Wood broke loose for a 54-yard run. That set up the Hornets deep in Panthers territory where they took advantage 4 plays later with an 8-yard scoring run by Jace Palmer. The PAT failed, and the Panthers maintained a 29-13 lead late in the first half. Jones answered immediately by returning the ensuing kickoff to the Hornets’ 19-yard line where, on the very next play, he fired a touchdown strike to Barkley. The PAT by Perez was good and the Panthers led 36-13 at the half.

The Panthers added to their lead late in the third quarter when Jones hit tucker for a 59-yard touchdown strike. The Perez PAT made the score 43-13. The Hornets got their last score after Jesse Massey recovered a bad punt snap on the 20-yard line. Ider converted the turnover a few plays later when Matthew Wood scored on a 2-yard run. Collinsville capped off the scoring with a late, 51-yard touchdown run by Dalton Hughes. Tristian Gallegos hit the PAT and Collinsville left Ider with a 50-20 win. Collinsville has a bye week while Ider travels to Valley Head for non-region play.