Mountain Valley News

The Plainview Boys Basketball team finished out the regular season with wins over Westminister Christian and Asbury.

The Bears traveled over to Huntsville to face Westminister Christian. In the 1st period, Plainview put up 19 points and held Westminister to 11. In the 2nd period, Westminister scored 19 points while the Bears scored 16 to cut the lead to 35-30 in favor of Plainview. Westminister managed to outscore the Bears 12-11 in the 3rd period as Plainview held on to a 46-42 lead. In the 4th period, Plainview scored 11 points and Westminister scored 13 points, but the Bears took the win 57-55.

Caden Millican scored 19 points and Bailey added 12 points for the Bears.

The Plainview Bears hosted Asbury on Senior Night. Plainview jumped out to a 28-23 lead in the 1st period. The Bears added 19 points in the 2nd and held Asbury to 17 to take a 47-30 lead at the half. In the 3rd period, Plainview’s defense stepped up as they held Asbury to 4 points while scoring 20 points to extend the lead to 67-34. In the 4th period, the Bears put up 11 points and Asbury scored 12 points as the Bears finished the regular season with a 78-46 victory over Asbury.

Koby Tinker scored 16 points and Clay Cooper added 12 in the win for the Bears.

Plainview will host the Area tournament on Tuesday night as they face the NSM Bison at 6:00 pm. Pisgah and Sylvania will play at 7:30 pm.