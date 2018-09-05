Pigah 50, Woodville 28

By Jordan Wilks

The Pisgah Eagles defeated the Woodville Panthers 50-28 Friday night under their new head coach, Luke Pruitt.

The Eagles scored on their first offensive drive of the season on a 30-yard touchdown by Dakota Goolesby. Pisgah would score once more in the first quarter of the game on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rhyan Barrett in the Eagles’ following offensive possession.

Pisgah would add six to their score before the half after Camron Free trucked his way into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown run.

Pisgah, being ahead 20-0 at the half, came out in the third with some momentum and scored two touchdowns in the quarter. Goolesby received a pass from Pisgah quarterback, Wyatt Whisenant, for a 48-yard touchdown. On the following possession, Kyle Young ended the drive on a 45-yard run to put the Eagles ahead 32-0.

Woodville added their first points to the board late in the third quarter on a 1-yard run to make it 32-6. The Panthers went for the onside kick and retook the ball after their touchdown.

Pisgah quickly took possession of the ball after Barrett tipped a Woodville pass, intercepted it, and ran it in for a 45-yard touchdown. Woodville would make a few touchdowns at the end of the game, but it wouldn’t be enough to stop the Eagles.

Pisgah will travel to face Brindlee Mountain this week.