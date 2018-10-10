Pirates Make Lions Walk The Plank

By: Nick Hall

The Boaz Pirates scuttled the Crossville Lions Friday night on there way to a 35-3 win. The Pirates opened the game with a 6-play, 55-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run by Christian Collins. Gerardo Baeza added the first of five PATs to put Boaz up 7-0. Collins added a 33-yard touchdown run on the Pirates next possession to cap off an 8-play, 88-yard drive with 6:03 left in the opening quarter. The Lions’ defense tightened up for the remainder of the second quarter to hold the score at 14-3 after a 34-yard Eli Borja field goal with 5:44 left in the half.

Boaz stopped Crossville on a fake punt attempt and took over on offense at the Lions’ 25-yard line to start the second half. Collins took a direct snap on first down and went 25 yards for his third touchdown of the night, extending the Pirates lead to 21-3. After being stopped on another fake punt, the Lions turned the ball over at their own 32. Collins ran the ball five times in a row. On the sixth play of the drive Collins hit Riley Clements for a touchdown from 2 yards out to increase the Pirates lead to 28-3. The last Boaz touchdown came on a 7-yard run by Easton Hardin to close the game out at 35-3. Crossville is off this Friday and will take advantage of a much-needed bye week.