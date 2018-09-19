Pisgah Celebrates Homecoming With Victory

By: Staff Writer

The Pisgah Eagles celebrated homecoming with a victory over the New Hope Indians on Friday night.

Pisgah got the ball first and wasted no time as they drove the ball 65-yards in 5 plays. John Barrett ran the ball for 21-yards and a first down. Quarterback, Wyatt Whisenant completed a 43-yard pass to Carson Wheeler. From there, Dakota Goolesby ran 5-yards for the touchdown to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead after the PAT failed. The rest of the half was a defensive struggle as both teams made big stops.

The second half was much like the first half as neither team could cross the goal-line. Pisgah threatened several times in the fourth quarter but New Hope came up with some big plays to keep the game at 6-0. Late in the fourth quarter the defense stepped up as Nick Feltman picked off a New Hope pass and returned it for the touchdown. The PAT was good to give the Pisgah Eagles a 13-0 win over New Hope.

Barrett led the Eagles with 77-yards on 14 carries. Whisenant was 6-13 passing for 102 yards on the night.

Pisgah will travel to Boaz on Friday night for a non-region game at 7pm.