Pisgah Eagles Rout Brindlee Mountain

The Pisgah Eagles jumped all over Brindlee Mountain to move to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in region play.

Pisgah scored 47 points in the first half. Coach Pruitt stated, “We controlled the game and played well in the first half and now we need to keep working hard to improve “.

The second half was shortened due to the large lead Pisgah had. They were able to get some of the younger kids in and give them some experience. Pruitt said, “The younger defense only gave up 7 points in the second half and was able to score a touchdown.” They defeated Brindlee Mountain 54-7.

Pisgah will host New Hope for homecoming on Friday night at 7pm.