Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

On Tuesday, February 27th the Pisgah Lady Eagles faced off against the Midfield Lady Patriots in the Class 3A State Semi-Finals. A win for Pisgah would put them in the finals on Friday.

The first quarter for Pisgah was great offensively as they jumped out to an early lead, but their defense struggled to stop Midfield. Each team held the lead several times throughout the quarter, but it ended with Pisgah leading 19-17.

The Eagles continued to play good offensive in the second quarter and scored seventeen points. Although the Eagle defense struggled the offense gave them the edge they needed to end the hald with a 36-35 lead.

The third quarter began with Pisgah looking to extend their lead, and come up with a way to stop the Lady Patriots. However, Pisgah’s defense gave up twenty-two points, which was the most they had given up in the game thus far. The Eagle offense also struggled as they only scored thirteen points. At the end of the third quarter, Pisgah trailed 57-49.

In the fourth quarter Pisgah had hopes of chipping away at Midfield’s lead. The Eagles trailed behind the Patriots for the majority of the quarter, until they cut the lead to just 1 point with one-minute left in the game. Kaylee Vaught would sunk two free-throws to tie the game up with fifty-five seconds left, and then nailed a jump-shot to put the Eagles up 2 points with twenty-three seconds left. Pisgah held on to defeat Midfield 76-74 and will advance to the 3A Girls State Championship game on Friday.

Annie Hughes, Molly Heard, and Kaylee Vaught were the key players for Pisgah. Hughes led the team in scoring with 31 points, Heard scored 16 points, and Vaught had 12 points. Hughes led the team in total rebounds with 11 rebounds and Heard followed with 9 rebounds.

The Lady Eagles will play Lauderdale County for the State Championship on Friday, March 2nd at 12:30pm.