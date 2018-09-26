Pisgah Takes First Loss

By Staff Writer

The Pisgah Eagles lost their first game of the season Friday night to the Boaz Pirates.

It didn’t take long for Boaz to get on the board, as Taylor Smith returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for the touchdown to give Boaz the lead 7-0 after the PAT. Pisgah’s Kyle Smith returned the kick 54 yards to set up the offense at the 41 yard line of Boaz. But the Eagles went 3 and out and had to punt. Boaz took the ball at their on 14-yardline and drove the length of the field in 6 plays as Christian Collins had runs of 52 yards and 22 yards before he punched it in from 2-yards out to give Boaz a 14-0 lead. The Boaz defense held Pisgah to another 3 and out to get the ball back at their own 49 yard line. From there, it only took 3 plays, as Quarterback, Easton Hardin, completed passes of 24 yards and 26 yards to move the ball to the 2-yard line. From there Collins scored to give the Pirates a 21-0 lead with just under six minutes to play in the first quarter. On Pisgah’s next possession, they drove the ball down inside the Boaz 20-yardline but turned it over on downs. Boaz wasted no time as Collins rambled 84 yards for the score to extend the lead to 28-0. Pisgah took the kickoff, and drove to the Pirate 30 yard line where Boaz knocked the ball loose and scooped it up and ran 85 yards for the touchdown to give the Pirates a 35-0 lead at the half.

The second half saw Boaz play a lot of their younger players. Pisgah was able to get on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Cameron Free scored on a 10-yard run to cut the lead to 35-7. Young got the final score for Pisgah on a 4-yard run as Boaz won the game 35-14.

Pisgah will travel to Section on Friday night at 7pm.