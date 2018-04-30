Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last Friday, Plainview’s Varsity Baseball team faced off against the Clements Colts in the first round of the AHSAA State Playoffs. This would be a best two-out-of-three series that saw Plainview winning the first two games.

The first game saw Clements take an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Clay Cooper would leadoff with a walk in the bottom of the inning followed by a single from Cade Willingham. Two batters later, Cooper was sent home, but was thrown out at the plate. Willingham moved to second on the throw and scored off of a single from Zack Allen to cut the lead to 2-1.

Plainview would tie the game up in the bottom of the third inning when Willingham reached first base off an infield error. Allen followed Willingham with an RBI double that scored Cade tying the game up at 2-2.

An inning later, Plainview took their first lead of the game when Kline DeWolfe hit a sacrifice fly ball that scored Kyle Haymon from third base to take a 3-2 lead over the Colts.

Plainview would then add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning by sending twelve guys to the plate and scored six runs on four base hits to extend their lead to 9-2.

Cooper then came in to relieve pitch for Tristan Willingham in the top of the sixth inning. Cooper gave up one run to the Colts in the sixth inning after striking out the first two batters and walking the third batter.

Plainview would hold on to defeat Clements 9-3 to take a 1-0 series lead. Tristan Willingham finished the game with five innings pitched and seven strikeouts. Zack Allen and Bailey Dukes led the Bears by going 2-for-4 from the plate.

The second game on Friday night saw Plainview take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The Bears then extended their lead to 6-0 after scoring five runs in the top of the third inning.

The Colts began to make a minor comeback in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring two runs to cut the lead to 6-2.

Plainview would add one run to their lead in the top of the sixth inning, and two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 9-2 lead. Clay Cooper came in to relieve pitch for Cade Willingham in the top of the seventh inning. After getting two quick outs, Cooper began to struggle. He gave up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and put the tying run on second and the winning run on first.

Jordan Wooten then came in to pitch, and after a wild pitch, the Colts scored one more run and moved the tying run to third base. Wooten struck out the batter on the next pitch and secured Plainview’s ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a 9-8 victory and a 2-0 series sweep over Clements.

When ask about last Friday’s games, Coach Phillip Johnson sad this, “We hit the ball very well. We have seven seniors on the team and they all contributed. We pitched the ball very well also. In game one, Cooper relief pitched very well for us. Physically I like where we are at”. The Bears (14-6) will host Area 16 champion Lauderdale County in the second round. Their series will start Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Rainsville.