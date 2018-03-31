By Bonita Wilborn

Mountain Valley News is always seeking ways to improve our service to our loyal readers. At the request of the Plainview faithful and some local advertisers, we are in the process of completing a magazine that will follow the Plainview Bears Championship Basketball season from beginning to end with a large number of photos and an in depth interview with Coker himself. Also included will be interviews with the six key players from this season and a talk with former Plainview basketball coach, Terry Mitchell. We expect magazine to be back from the printer sometime during the first week of April, so be watching our newspaper, website, Facebook, and the sign in front of our office for the announcement at the magazine is available for pick up.

As with all our other publications, the magazine will be free to our subscribers, however, the magazines must be picked up at the office during regular business hours. Our office is located at 450 Main Street East in Rainsville, beside Casa Pablanos. Any non-subscriber can purchase a copy of the magazine for the cost of $5.

We would also like to make you aware that our 2018 edition of the Mountain Valley Living will be coming out around the end of April. Every year we spend countless hours working on articles and information that we believe will be of interest to our readers. This year is no exception we are very excited about the content that we are working on for your enjoyment.

In addition to the afore mentioned magazines, Mountain Valley News is also in the process of gathering information for our first annual Graduation Magazine, which we anticipate will be the most popular magazine we’ve ever done. The Graduation Magazine will be coming out in early June and will include an individual photo of the seniors in each of

schools in our coverage area as well as the other information that we have historically included in the Graduation Edition of our newspaper. We believe the Graduation Magazine will be a wonderful keepsake for the graduates in our area.

So stay abreast of all the upcoming publications that will be available here at the Mountain Valley News office in the spring and summer months.