Mountain Valley News

Plainview Bears Bring Home Championship

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Plainview Varsity Boys played in the Dekalb County Tournament. Their first game of the tournament, was on January 15th and they played the Valley Head Tigers. The Bears would make quick work of the Tigers, by defeating them 91-29. Koby Tinker, Levi Lusk, Dane Haymon, and Haden White were the key players for the Bears in this game. Tinker and Lusk both scored 17 points, and Haymon and White both scored 12 points. Haymon led the team in rebounds by grabbing 6 boards.

The next game for the Bears, was on January 20th and they played the Geraldine Bulldogs. The Bears were looking for revenge on the Bulldogs, because the Bulldogs took the County Championship from them this time last year, so for the Bears, this game was a little personal. The Bears got off to a quick start this game and never let up. The Bears would go on to defeat the Bulldogs 83-59. Caden Millican, Jeffery Armstrong, Koby Tinker, and Haden White were the key players for the Bears in this game. Millican led the team in scoring by scoring 19 points and also grabbed 7 rebounds. Armstrong scored 17 points and led the team in total rebounds with 9 rebounds. Tinker scored 14 points, and White scored 11 points. With this win, Plainview moved on to the finals where they would face off against the Fyffe Red Devils.

January 22nd came, and the Bears were looking to bring home the first-place trophy. The Bears got off to a quick start scoring, and they never let up. The Red Devils did their best to try to hang with Plainview, but it just was not enough. Plainview would go on to defeat Fyffe 92-66 and win the Dekalb County Championship.

Jeffery Armstrong, Caden Millican, Koby Tinker, Haden White, and Cade Willingham were the key players for the Bears. Armstrong and Millican both scored 19 points, and they both grabbed 2 rebounds each. Tinker scored 14 points and also grabbed 2 rebounds, while White scored 11 points and grabbed 3 rebounds. Willingham scored 10 points, and he led the team in total rebounds by grabbing 7 boards.