Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

The Plainview Bears continue to dominate in the post-season. On Tuesday, February 13th the Bears faced off against the Ohatchee Indians in the sub-regional game that sent the Bears to Jacksonville.

Plainview got off to a good start offensively, and their defense kept the Indians from scoring throughout the majority of the first quarter, and even the game. At the end of the first quarter, Plainview led 20-7.

The second quarter was an even better for the Bears as they only gave up 8 points and their defense led to many open shots on offense. At halftime, Plainview led 55-15.

In the second half the Bears were still productive, but they started to hold the ball for as long as they could and take good open shots. Plainview led at the end of the third quarter 67-23.

The fourth quarter was the worst defensively of the night for Plainview. Although their offense scored 14 points, their defense gave up 21. Nevertheless the lead Plainview had built was too much for Ohatchee. The Bears defeated the Indians 81-44.

Caden Millican, Jeffery Armstrong, and Cade Willingham were the key players for the Bears. Millican led the team in scoring with 22 points, Armstrong scored 8 points, and Willingham scored 6 points.

The win over Ohatchee sent the Bears on to the next round of the post-season, where they faced the Geraldine Bulldogs at Jacksonville State University. The Bears had only played Geraldine once this season, but they did not let that affect them.

The first quarter began, and the Bears quickly took advantage of several offensive mismatches. They built up a lead early, and their defense forced the Bulldogs to take bad shots and make bad passes. At the end of the first quarter, the Bears led 27-14.

The second quarter was better defensively for Plainview. They continued to force Geraldine to make bad shots and passes and the offense continued to capitalize off these mistakes. At halftime Plainview led 51-23.

The second half for Plainview was somewhat of a defensive struggle. Their offense, however, made it seem as if nothing had ever happened. Coach Coker started to substitute players midway through the third quarter, and those guys continued to add the Plainview’s already big lead. The Bears went on to defeat the Bulldogs 89-55, and advanced to the Regional Finals game.

Caden Millican, Jeffery Armstrong, Dane Haymon, and Cade Willingham were the key players for the Bears. Millican led the team in scoring with 18 points, Armstrong scored 16 points, and Haymon scored 10 points. Willingham led the team in rebounds with a total six.