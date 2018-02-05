Mountain Valley News

By: Staff Writer

The Plainview Boys Basketball team closed out last week with two big wins. On Thursday the Bears hosted class 5A 4th ranked Guntersville. On Saturday, the Bears traveled to Mississippi to play in the Hotbed Classic against Houlka High School.

On Thursday night, Plainview jumped out to a 26-13 1st period lead. In the second period, the Bears scored 17 points while holding Guntersville to 16 points to give the Bears a 43-29 lead at the half. In the 3rd period, The Bears added 25 points and Guntersville put up 22 points to extend Plainview’s lead to 68-51. In the 4th period, the Bears added 15 points and held Guntersville to 13 points to take an 83-64 victory over the Guntersville Wildcats.

Jeffery Armstrong led the Bears with 28 points. Caden Millican added 24 points in the Plainview victory.

The Plainview Bears traveled to Albany, Mississippi on Saturday to play in the prestigious Hotbed Classic against Houlka High School. They jumped out to a 33-29 lead at the end of the 1st period. In the 2nd period, Houlka outscored the Bears 24-13 to take a 53-46 lead over the Bears at the half. Plainview came out in the 3rd period and scored 22 points and held Houlka to only 8 points to go up 68-61. In the 4th period, the Bears scored 20 points, while Houlka added 16 to give the Bears an 88-77 victory.

Jeffery Armstrong led the way for the Bears with 25 points. Koby Tinker put up 19 points and Caden Millican added 16 points in the win for the Bears.