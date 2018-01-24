Mountain Valley News

The Plainview Boys Basketball team traveled to NSM on Thursday for area play and traveled to Birmingham on Saturday to face # 2 ranked Wenonah.

In the NSM game, the Bears jumped out to an 18-5 lead at the end of the 1st period. In the 2nd period, Plainview dropped in 27 points while holding NSM to 11 to give them a big 45-16 lead at the half. In the 3rd period, the Bears added 16 points and held NSM to 9 to extend the lead to 61-25. In the 4th period, NSM outscored the Bears 21-10 but could not take the win as Plainview defeated NSM 71-46.

Caden Millican led the way for the Bears with 16 points. Jeffery Armstrong added 12 points in the win for the Bears.

The Plainview Boys Basketball team traveled to Birmingham on Saturday to face Wenonah at the Viking Classic. Plainview scored 14 in the 1st period, but Wenonah put up 15 points to take the lead. In the 2nd period both teams scored 15 to give Wenonah a 30-29 half time lead. In the 3rd period, Wenonah added 16 points and held Plainview for a 46-43 lead. Wenonah scored 15 points in the 4th and held Plainview to 11 points to take the victory 61-54. Caden Millican led Plainview with 24 points. Jeffery Armstrong added 15 points in the loss.