Plainview Coach Goodwin ALFCA Class 3A Coach Of The Year

Executive Director Jack Wood and President Terry Curtis of the Alabama Football Coaches Association are proud to announce the winners of this year’s ALFCA Coach of the Year Awards. Nominations for the awards were accepted from the association’s membership in each classification. Members of the ALFCA board of directors served on the selection committees and made recommendations to the entire board who discussed and then verified the award winners. The awards will be presented at the annual ALFCA Banquet on Saturday, January 27th at 11:15 am at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Montgomery.

Congratulations to this year’s award winners!

COACH OF THE YEAR

1A- Pat Thompson-Sweet Water

2A- Eric Johnson- Tarrant

3A- Dustin Goodwin- Plainview

4A- Aubrey Blackwell- Montgomery Catholic

5A- Fred Yancey- Briarwood Christian

6A- Tim Perry- Wetumpka

7A- Tim Carter- Fairhope