Mountain Valley News

The Plainview Bears lost their first game of the season as they went 2-1 in the FSB Shootout last week.

The Plainview Bears opened up the FSB Shootout against Central of Clay. The Bears jumped out to a 30-10 lead at the end of the 1st period. Central of Clay scored 17 points and held Plainview to cut the lead to 42-27 in favor of the Bears at the half. In the 3rd period, Plainview put up 19 points while Central of Clay scored 11 to give the Bears a 61-38 lead. In the 4th period, the Bears added 13 points and held Central of Clay to 12 points to take a 74-50 victory. Caden Millican led the Bears with 18 points. Jeffery Armstrong added 14 points and Bailey Dukes put 13 for the Bears.

The Plainview Bears lost their first game of the season to defending Georgia State Champion, South Atlanta in the FSB Shootout.

The Bears took a 16-13 lead in the 1st period. Plainview and South Atlanta added 16 each in the 2nd period, as Plainview held to a 32-29 lead at the half. The Bears scored 16 points while South Atlanta scored 13 to give the Bears a 48-42 lead at the end of the 3rd period. In the 4th period, South Atlanta outscored Plainview 26-3 to take the victory over Plainview 68-51. Koby Tinker led the Bears with 17 points. Caden Millican added 14 points for the Bears in the loss.

The Plainview Bears faced off with Gadsden City in the FSB Shootout. Plainview fell behind 21-18 at the end of the 1st period. In the 2nd period, Plainview scored 30 points and held Gadsden to 15 points to take a 48-37 lead at the half. In the 3rd period, Plainview lit up the scoreboard for 35 points while giving up 13 to Gadsden City to extend the lead to 83-50. The Bears added 4 points in the 4th period, while Gadsden scored 19 points as the Plainview Bears claimed the victory 87-69. Koby Tinker led the way with 29 points in the win.