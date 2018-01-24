Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Sports

    Plainview Girls Lose Region Game

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Plainview Girls Lose Region Game

    The Plainview Lady Bears traveled to NSM on Thursday night to face the Lady Bison team. NSM jumped out to a 15-10 1st quarter lead. In the 2nd period, Plainview scored 24 points and held NSM to 17 to take a 34-32 halftime lead. In the 3rd period, NSM put up 18 points while the Lady Bears scored 16 points to make it a 50-50 tie going into the final period. The 4th period saw NSM outscore Plainview 15-10 to give the NSM Lady Bison the victory over the Lady Bears 65-60.
    Olivia Graham led the Lady Bears with 23 points. Payton Blevins added 17 in the loss for the Bears.

    Tagged:

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like