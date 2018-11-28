Plainview Goes Undefeated In First Classic

By: Nick Hall

The Plainview Bears ran through the inaugural Twin City Auto/Mountain Valley News Thanksgiving Classic like a prize gobbler running from the hatchet man. The Bears took down the Section Lions on the first night of the invitational in dominating fashion, 75-46. Koby Tinker led Plainview with 24 points in a game that saw five different Bears, Caden and Cole Millican, Haden White, Tristian Willingham and Tinker, shoot 100 percent from the free throw line.

Night two of the tournament pitted Plainview against the Class 5A Ramsay Rams out of Birmingham, but the result was the same as the Bears controlled the game throughout and took down the Rams 74-63. Again, Koby Tinker led the Bears with 28 points, followed by Caden Millican with 20 and Cole Millican with 14. The Millican brothers also led the battle of the boards with six and eight rebounds respectively.

The Bears met their biggest test so far this season on the final night of the tournament when they faced off against the Class 6A Oxford Yellow Jackets. Plainview controlled the game early, largely due to the hot hand of Koby Tinker, and went to the locker room at halftime with a 51-32 advantage. The second half was a different story. The Yellow Jackets won a close third period and then went on a run in the fourth that tied the score in the final seconds and sent the game to double overtime. Fortunately, the Bears retook control in the second overtime and finally put Oxford away 109-99. Tinker finished with 38 points on the night while Caden Millican had a double-double scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Coach Robi Coker wasn’t happy with his team blowing a second half lead, however he was impressed with their demeanor when things got tough late. “Once overtime began, our guys’ resiliency and ability to find a way to win was superb. You can’t simulate those kinds of situations and I was very pleased with how well our guys handled it” Coker said. Coach Coker also wanted to thank Twin City Auto and Mountain Valley News for their sponsorship. “It was a great event and all the visiting players and coaches noticed” according to Coker. “Our community, parents and fans did a great job making this event possible and we appreciate their help.”