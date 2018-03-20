Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

On March 7th, there were twenty-four seniors and four coaches throughout the state of Alabama selected for the Alabama-Mississippi All Star Game on March 16th. Among those selected were Plainview’s own Jefferey Armstrong and Coach Robi Coker.

The game is will be played at Mississippi College located in Clinton, Mississippi on Friday March 16th. The girls game will start at 5:00pm immediately followed by the boys game at 7:00pm.

Robi Coker has been chosen to lead the team in this All-Star Game along-side Heath Burns from Cordova High School, Luther Tiggs from Bob Jones High School, and David Good from Mountain Brook High School. Both Tiggs and Good will serve as Administrative Assistants for this game.

Coker, who holds a 136-54 coaching record after six seasons, led Plainview to a 34-2 record and the Class 3A state championship this season. It was the first state basketball title since the school opened in 1958. Burns, 260-76 in 11 seasons, guided Cordova (27-8) to the 2018 Class 4A state crown, also the school’s first.

These two coaches have led their teams to many victories, and even made history at both of their schools. Hopefully they can lead these talented All-Stars to a victory.

Along with being selected as on the All-State Roster, AL.com ran a poll for the fans to vote on who they thought was the best championship team in the state, and the Plainview Bears came out on top with a total of 2,600 votes.

Here is a look at how far ahead of the competition the Bears were in the recent poll: Class 3A: Plainview – with 39.31% (2,600 votes), Class 4A: Cordova – with 27.03% (1,788 votes), Class 5A: Sylacauga – 19.99% (1,322 votes), Class 7A: Mountain Brook – 7.44% (492 votes), Class 2A: Lanett – 3.04% (201 votes), Class 6A: Carver-Montgomery – 2.43% (161 votes), Class 1A: Sacred Heart – 0.76% (50 votes). Bringing the total number of votes to 6,614. Congratulations to the Plainview Bears for being voted the best team in the state of Alabama!

Here is a list of the full roster that Coach Coker the selected staff will lead against the Mississippi All-Stars: Jeffery Armstrong – Plainview – Point Guard, Jamari Blackmon – Hoover – Guard, Travarus Carroll – Huffman – Guard, Isaac Chatman – Cordova – Forward, Logan Dye – Haleyville – Forward, Sean Elmore – Mountain Brook – Guard, LaDarius Knight – Ashford – Guard, Anquaevious Pollard – Lanett – Forward, Dylan Robertson – Paul W. Bryant – Center, Jared Sherfield – Paul W. Bryant – Guard, Xavier Williams – A. H. Parker – Center, and Diante Wood – Sacred Heart – Guard.