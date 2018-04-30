Mountain Valley News

By Will Jacobs

Last weekend, the Plainview Lady Bears competed in the DeKalb County Tournament. Crossville was the host of the tournament, but all the games were played at The Field of Dreams.

The first game for Plainview came on Friday against the Ider Lady Hornets. Plainview was the home team in this game, and they swiftly took care of the Lady Hornets. Kenzi Traylor took the pitching circle for Plainview, and she would keep Ider from scoring in the top of the first inning.

The bottom of the first inning was when Plainview really excelled in the game. They scored ten runs in the inning before Ider finally got three outs. Traylor would keep Ider from scoring in the top of the second inning, and Plainview’s offense would go back to work. They would score three runs in the bottom of the second inning extending their lead to 13-0 before Ider got three outs.

The top of the third inning came, and Traylor again kept the Lady Hornets from scoring a run. Plainview would score three runs in the bottom of the inning to boost their lead to 16-0. Due to the mercy rule, Plainview defeated Ider after three innings 16-0. Traylor finished the game with three innings pitched and two strikeouts.

The next game for Plainview came later on Friday against the Collinsville Lady Panthers. Plainview would again show an offensive dominance in this game.

Ava Jacobs took the pitching circle for Plainview, and she would get out of the inning without giving up a run. Plainview’s offense would get off to a slow start, but they would score one run in the bottom of the first inning taking a 1-0 lead.

Collinsville would answer back though by scoring one run in the top of the second inning tying the game up at 1-1. Plainview would score one run in the bottom of the second inning to take a 2-1 lead. Collinsville would fail to score in the top of the third inning, and Plainview would capitalize off of it. The Lady Bears would score four runs in the bottom of the inning taking a 6-1 lead.

Collinsville would score two runs in the top of the fourth inning cutting the lead to 6-3, but Plainview would earn back the lost runs. Plainview would score four more runs in the bottom of the inning stretching their lead to 10-3. Collinsville would fail to score in the top of the fifth inning, and due to the mercy rule, Plainview defeated the Lady Panthers 10-3. Jacobs finished the game with five innings pitched and five strikeouts.

The last game of the tournament for Plainview came on Saturday against the Ider Lady Hornets. Kenzi Traylor took the pitching circle for Plainview, but Ider would score off of a solo homerun to left field to take a 1-0 lead. Plainview gained that run back in the bottom of the first inning tying the game up at 1-1.

Ider would fail to score in the top of the second inning, but Plainview would score five runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-1 lead. Ider would not score in the top of the third inning either, and Plainview would add on eight more runs to take a 14-1 lead.

Neither team would score again and after the top of the fifth inning, due to the mercy rule, Plainview defeated Ider 14-1 to win the DeKalb County Tournament for the third year in a row. Traylor finished the game with five innings pitched and four strikeouts.