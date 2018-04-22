Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Plainview Lady Bears softball team had a week-long road stretch that began on Tuesday that included visits to Sylvania, Pisgah, and North Sand Mountain. The Lady Bears managed to come away with three wins during this road stretch and won the all-important game that decided whether or not they would have to flip a coin to see who hosted the area tournament.

The first game took place on Tuesday at Sylvania High School. This game was the second game of a two-game series between the two teams with Plainview swiftly defeating the Rams the last time they faced each other.

Since Plainview was the visiting team, they were the first to bat in the game. In the top half of the first inning Plainview took an early 4-0 lead. The Lady Rams finally got three outs and headed into the bottom half of the inning looking to get some of the runs back. Ava Jacobs stepped into the pitching circle for Plainview, and she made quick work of the Lady Rams’ first three batters.

The second inning began, and Plainview continued to add on to their lead. They scored five more runs stretching their lead to 9-0. Once Sylvania got three outs, Jacobs took the circle to bring the Rams next three trips to the plate very short. Plainview got three outs and went into the top of the third inning to add on to their already big lead.

The third inning was the lowest-scoring inning for Plainview. They managed to only score two runs this inning making their already big lead even bigger by a score of 11-0. Plainview’s defense would not give up any runs in this inning therefore keeping the shutout alive.

The fourth inning was the last inning that Plainview would manage to score in. They added three runs to their lead thus taking a 14-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. Sylvania would again fail to score any runs in the bottom of the inning although they finally got runners on base. Jacobs quickly got out of the inning, and Plainview was looking to end the game.

The fifth inning was a scoreless inning for both teams, but once Plainview got three outs in the bottom half of the inning, the game was over due to the mercy rule. Jacobs finished the game with five innings pitched and seven strikeouts.

The next game came on Wednesday when Plainview traveled up to Pisgah. This game would determine on whether or not there would be a coin toss to see who hosted the area tournament.

Plainview got off to a slow start on offense in this game. They would not score a single run until the fourth inning. Kenzi Traylor was the starting pitcher for the Lady Bears, and she would only give up one run in the second inning to the Lady Eagles. Pisgah would take and hold a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning.

Plainview trailed for the majority of the game until they scored their first run of the night in the top of the fourth inning. After Traylor made quick work of Pisgah, Plainview then added two more runs to their lead in the top of the fifth inning taking a 3-1 lead. Pisgah failed to score in the bottom of the inning and Plainview was not done scoring yet.

Neither team scored in the sixth inning, but in the top of the seventh inning, Bailey Smart hit a solo homerun to give Plainview a 4-1 lead. Pisgah would fail to score in the bottom of the seventh inning, therefore giving Plainview the win and allowing them to host the area tournament. Traylor finished the game with seven innings pitched and five strikeouts.

The last game would come on Thursday when Plainview traveled up to North Sand Mountain to take on the Lady Bison. This game would be a blowout win for the Lady Bears.

The first inning began with Plainview absolutely dominating at the plate. They scored fifteen runs in the top of the inning and would start intentionally running players off the bases early to get out of the inning. Ava Jacobs took the pitching circle for Plainview, and she made quick work of the Lady Bison by getting quickly getting three outs. Plainview led after the first inning 15-0.

Plainview then would score four more runs in the top of the second inning, and they would score three more runs in the top of the third inning. North Sand Mountain would fail to score in the bottom half of either inning, and due to the mercy rule, the game was over after the third inning therefore giving Plainview a 22-0 win. Jacobs finished the game with three innings pitched and four strikeouts.