Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last weekend, the Plainview Varsity Baseball team hosted Lauderdale County High School in the second round of the Class 3A State Playoffs. This was a best two-out-of-three series that saw Plainview winning the first game, but Lauderdale County winning the next two games.

The first game took place last Friday that saw Plainview winning in a nail-biting 3-2 victory over the Tigers giving the Bears a 1-0 series lead.

Cade Willingham and Bailey Dukes lead the Bears on offense. Willingham went 2-for-3 from the plate with a walk, and Dukes also went 2-for-3. Zack Allen, Clay Cooper, Kline Dewolfe, and Ashley Spigner followed by all going 1-for-3 at the plate.

The second game came later on Friday night. This game would end in another close, low scoring, game with Lauderdale County taking a 4-3 victory over Plainview and tying the series up at 1-1.

Zack Allen led the team on offense by going 3-for-3 from the batter’s box. Allen also scored one of the Bears’ three runs along with Kline Dewolfe and Cade Willingham.

The last game of the series came on Saturday. The winner of this game would move on and advance to the third round of the State Playoffs. Plainview was eliminated from the playoffs in the second-round last season, so they were looking to go one step further in the post-season.

However, things would not turn out as the Bears had hoped. They would fall to Lauderdale County by a score of 10-0. This win would allow the Tigers to advance to the third-round of the playoffs.

This loss would also bring an end to the Bears’ season. Plainview finished the 2018 season with a 15-9 record.