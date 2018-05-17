Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

On Tuesday, May 8th, Luke Pruitt officially began his job as the new head football coach for the Pisgah Eagles. Pruitt is a graduate of Plainview High School and he began his coaching career there as the offensive coordinator under his dad, Dale Pruett.

Luke has been at Albertville High School where he has been the defensive coordinator for the Aggies for three years. Luke followed his father there too.

Throughout his coaching career, Luke has also taught history at both Plainview High School and Albertville High School.

Since Luke has been around football for most of his life, his experience should come in handy as he begins his first season as head coach.