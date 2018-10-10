Rams Crush Lions

By: Nick Hall

The Sylvania Rams unleashed weeks of frustration on the hapless Brindlee Mountain Lions Friday Night, coming away with a 63-0 blowout win. Sylvania began the carnage with a kickoff return to the Lions 48-yard line, followed by a 48-yard touchdown run by Gareth Anderson on the first play from scrimmage. Christian Andrade, who was 9-of-9 on PATs for the night, made it 7-0 with only 21 seconds ticked off the board. On the Rams’ next possession, Fisher Goza capped off the drive with a 2-yard scoring run to extend the Rams lead to 14. Nathan King was the next Ram to find the end zone with 4:50 to play in the opening period, giving Sylvania a 21-0 lead. The Rams would score once more in the first quarter when Jordan Johnson blocked a Lions’ punt, setting up a 10-yard scoring run by Anderson, and giving the Rams a 28-0 lead.

Mason Sanders kept it going for the Rams when he went 22 yards for a touchdown just 7 seconds into the second quarter to stretch the Rams lead to 35-0. Colby Goodnight fell on a Lions fumble in the end zone late in the quarter to put Sylvania up 42-0. C.J. McClain got in on the action with a 16-yard touchdown run to move the Rams lead to 49-0. Sylvania got its’ final score of the half when a Brindlee Mountain snap sailed over the punter’s head, giving the Rams the ball at the Lions’ 1-yard line. Braydon Harris punched it in on the next play and the Rams took a 56-0 lead to the locker room at halftime. The clock ran the entire second half, and the Rams scored only once more when Luke Darwin went in from 2 yards out late in the third to make the final 63-0. Sylvania (2-4, 1-2) hosts 3A, Region 7 foe New Hope (0-6, 0-3) this Friday.