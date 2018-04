By Bonita Wilborn

Sylvania Rams and Lady Rams Soccer Teams had an area match against Whitesburg Christian Academy on Tuesday, April 10.

The Lady Rams won 5-0. Lauren Bewley (11th grade) had two goals, Gabriella Garcia (9th grade) had two goals, and Mayra Bonilla (10th grade) had one goal.

The boys were tied 1-1 and went into overtime. They lost in OT 2-1. Christian Andrade (11th grade) scored their one goal.