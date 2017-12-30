Rams Fall to Lions

Last week, the Sylvania Rams faced off against the Section Lions on Tuesday. The Rams got off to a quick start against the Lions when Jarred Higgins opened up the game with a three-pointer from the top of the key. The Lions would quickly answer back with a three-pointer of their own. The first quarter, like the rest of the game, would be back and forth with the lead constantly swapping. At the end of the first quarter, Sylvania led 21-20.

The second quarter started, and the Rams continued to utilize their key player, Jarred Higgins. Higgins had the hot hand in the first quarter, and stayed hot throughout the remainder of the first half. The Lions, however, would not go without scoring on many of their possessions. The Rams trailed at halftime 40-36.

The Lions came out of the locker room with a defensive state of mind. For the entire first half, Higgins had been a nightmare for them, and they were looking for a way to stop him. Well, they never found it. Higgins along with Grant Atchley came out of the locker room with hot hands. By the end of the third quarter, the Rams trailed 66-53.

The fourth quarter came, and the Rams were looking to spark a comeback. The Lions had finally found a way to stop Higgins and Atchley, and put pressure on the other three guys on the floor. The Rams’ defense would only give up 12 points in the quarter, but their offense would only manage to put up 12 points. The Rams were defeated 78-65.

The two stand-out players for the Rams were Jarred Higgins and Grant Atchley. Atchley managed to score 16 points and would grab 7 rebounds. Higgins scored 33 points and pulled 10 boards. The Rams as a team shot 43% from the field and an even 50% from the free-throw line.