Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Sylvania Rams finished up their regular season. The Rams traveled to New Hope on Monday, and they hosted Ider on Tuesday, and hosted Valley Head on Thursday.

Things got off to a slow start for the Rams on Monday night. This game was an offensive struggle for them, but their defense made sure not to let things get out of hand. At the end of the first quarter, Sylvania trailed 15-11.

The second quarter began, and the Rams were looking to put points on the board. However, this quarter would be the worst offensive quarter of the night. Luckily, their defense would only give up 6 points in this quarter, so things were still close by halftime. At the end of the quarter, Sylvania trailed 21-14.

The third quarter was set to start, and the Rams were looking to score and take the lead. Sylvania would manage to out-score the Indians, and their defense would hold New Hope to only 10 points. At the end of the quarter, Sylvania trailed 31-29.

The fourth quarter began, and Sylvania was looking to take the lead and win the game. The lead changes would go back and forth, with neither team holding on to the lead for very long. The game was tied at 43 late in the quarter, but an unfortunate turnover by the Rams resulted in a basket by New Hope to give them a 45-43 lead with just under a minute left to play. The Rams would call timeout and would draw up a play. After the timeout, the Rams would get back on the floor only to turn the ball over again. The Rams were forced to foul, and after a missed free-throw by the Indians, the Rams drove down the floor, but missed the game winning shot therefore, falling to the Indians 45-43.

Grant Atchley, Jarred Higgins, and Jaxen White were the key players for the Rams. Atchley led the team in scoring with 19 points, while Higgins and White both scored 10 points each. Atchley and Higgins both grabbed 10 rebounds.

On Tuesday, the Rams hosted the Ider Hornets. Things would get off to a slow start on offense for the Rams, but their defense would manage to keep Ider from running away with the lead. At the end of the first quarter, Sylvania trailed 10-8.

The second quarter was underway, and Sylvania was looking to take the lead and keep it. They would manage to do so, by scoring 18 points this quarter. At halftime, Sylvania led over the Hornets 26-20.

The third quarter ready to begin, and the Rams were looking to add on to their lead. Their offense would manage to put 13 points up on the scoreboard, but their defense would begin to struggle. At the end of the third quarter, the Rams led 39-33.

The fourth quarter started, and Sylvania was looking to put this game out of reach. They would get off to a good offensive start and did not look back. The Rams would score 19 points this quarter and would go on to defeat the Hornets 58-45.

Grant Atchley, Jarred Higgins, Jaxen White, and Josh Tinker were the key players for the Rams. Atchley led the team in scoring with 12 points, while Higgins followed with 11 points, and White scored 10 points. Higgins led the team in total rebounds with 9, and Tinker managed to grab 6 rebounds.

On Thursday night, the Rams hosted the Valley Head Tigers. This game was an emotional game for the Rams, because this was their Senior Night game. The game began, and the Rams jumped out to an early lead, and they showed no signs of letting it go. By the end of the first quarter, Sylvania led 13-6.

The second quarter was underway, and Sylvania stayed hot. Their defense struggled, but their offense continued to score with ease. At halftime, Sylvania led 29-20.

The third quarter began, and Sylvania was looking to extend their lead. Their defense stepped up this quarter by only giving up 2 points, while their offense continued to score with ease. At the end of the third quarter, the Rams led 45-22.

The fourth quarter started, and the seniors were looking to win their last home game of the regular season. The Rams continued to play well on both offense and defense throughout the quarter. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Rams defeated the Tigers 57-30.

Jarred Higgins, Trevor Butler, Jarrett Hill, and Blake Spears were the key players for the Rams. Higgins led the team in scoring with 11 points, while Butler and Hill both scored 7 points each, and Spears scored 6 points. Butler led the team in total rebounds with 11, while Higgins grabbed 10 rebounds, and Spears grabbed 9 rebounds. The next game for the Rams will be at Plainview High School where they will face off against the Pisgah Eagles at 7:00 p.m.